State puts away USM late to claim 41-20 football victory

Golden Eagles see 2-game winning streak snapped in Starkville Saturday
Mississippi State secures 41-20 football victory late over visiting Southern Miss.
Mississippi State secures 41-20 football victory late over visiting Southern Miss.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE,, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi was within striking distance of Mississippi State University with less than eight minutes to play Saturday.

But two, big scoring plays down the stretch by the Bulldogs sealed the Golden Eagles’ doom, as State nailed down a 41-20 victory over its intrastate rivals.

USM (3-8), which came into Davis Wade Stadium riding a two-game winning streak, saw Jakarius Caston answer a Mississippi State field goal with a 98-yard kickoff return to get the Golden Eagles within 26-20 with 7 minutes, 52 seconds, to play.

But MSU running back Jeffery Pittman, a Taylorsville High School product, ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run 38 seconds later, followed by a two-point conversion pass, to build back the State cushion to 34-20.

State (5-6) ended USM’s hopes by halting a Golden Eagle drive that had reached the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line with an interception that was returned 69 yards for the game-clincher.

The outcome gave Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox his first career victory.

Knox was handed the reins after first-year Coach Zach Arnett was fired Monday.

The Golden Eagles will wrap up the 2023 football season by hosting Troy University at 11 a.m. Saturday.

State will welcome archrival Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a renewal of the Egg Bowl.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest for alleged...
Former Mississippi deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
Macunte Joquez Turner arrested for murder in Kemper County
Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

Latest News

Earrings for sale at the Mistletoe Market
The Mistletoe Market
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged
Captain D's Wreck
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 was temporarily closed due to a fire(Neshoba County...
Neshoba County Fire
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Newton County Crash
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car Chase