Three Northeast Lauderdale Trojans sign with area colleges

Three Northeast Lauderdale student athletes will continue their academic and athletic careers with nearby college's.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale High School held a signing day Friday morning where three student-athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic careers with Mississippi college’s.

Trojan Volleyball’s Autumn Gilland will join Meridian Community College’s inaugural volleyball team next fall. Audrianna Green, another member of the volleyball team, will attend Mississippi College and join their squad.

Trojan Baseball’s Nick McCoi signed his letter of intent with East Mississippi Community College to join head coach Brett Kimbrel in his 6th season as the Lions head coach.

