Tuxedo community member speaks out about trash issue.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One community member in Meridian is speaking out about the conditions of her neighborhood.

Margo Reed has been a resident of the Tuxedo community for 35 years.

She said in recent months trash accumulating in the area has been a huge issue and the City of Meridian is not regularly picking up the trash.

Reed believes the trash problem stems from the homeless population in the area.

“There’s been a lot of trash thrown out, the homeless, burning the houses, and the property owners are not being held responsible for getting the houses torn down or boarding them up. It’s embarrassing. I mean, it’s like I feel like I live in a land field and it makes you not want to come home to something that you’ve been living in and you pay for every day. And I just don’t think it’s fair because I pay my property taxes. I want to be able to come home and be happy, you know, to where I live and have company. And it’s embarrassing to bring them through here and there’s garbage and people in the road you can’t get through the road. They won’t get out of the road and the garbage is just an ongoing problem over here,” said Reed.

News 11 did reach out to Meridian City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey about the trash problem in her Ward 5.

Lindsey sent a statement about the situation.

Dear citizens of Tuxedo and the broader Meridian community,

Our community is grappling with challenges that have deeply affected us, and my heart is heavy with the weight of these issues. The rise in homelessness, the scars of fire-damaged homes, and the persistent accumulation of trash have brought our collective morale and sense of security to an all-time low.

I want to assure you that I am wholeheartedly dedicated to finding effective solutions. I am actively collaborating with various resources to address homelessness through outreach programs. Additionally, recognizing the need for affordable housing and economic development, I am working diligently to secure funds for the revitalization of Tuxedo and, by extension, other struggling communities in Meridian.

Moreover, I am fully aware of the pressing need to address the issue of trash that continues to plague our streets. I am committed to implementing innovative approaches to tackle this problem, going beyond the conventional methods. I envision a cleaner Tuxedo, but achieving this goal requires the collective effort of our community.

Clean streets are not just a cosmetic improvement; they are integral to our quality of life. It is essential that we come together as a community to unite and contribute to the betterment of Meridian as a whole. I am resolute in my commitment to work tirelessly towards this vision, but it is only through our joint efforts that we can turn this vision into reality.

I invite each and every one of you to join hands in creating a cleaner and more vibrant Tuxedo, setting the stage for a united and thriving Meridian. Together, we can make a lasting impact and build a community we can all be proud to call home. Thank you for your patience and unwavering support.

Much love,

Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey

