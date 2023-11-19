21 year old motorcycle rider dies after police chase

Speeds reached near 100 mph
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer(Lauderdale County Coroner’s office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that 21 year old William Noah Jenkins died in a crash in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Jenkins was driving a motorcycle when a Meridian Police Officer initiated a traffic stop for reckless driving. Jenkins attempted to evade MPD reaching speeds of almost 100 mph.

It was near Highway 39 when the chase ended in a deadly wreck. A vehicle pulled out in front of Jenkins causing him to crash into the back of it.

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Cobler, Jenkins had also run from a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday night.

