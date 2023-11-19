Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An accident at Captain D’s on Seila Ward Parkway caused significant damage to the building.

According to an employee, an older gentleman backed into the building thinking his car was in drive. The gentleman was not injured.

Meridian Police Department responded to the scene.

The restaurant closed for approximately 20 minutes but is back open for business now.

