Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car

Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.(WTOK - TV)
By WTOK Staff and Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An accident at Captain D’s on Seila Ward Parkway caused significant damage to the building.

According to an employee, an older gentleman backed into the building thinking his car was in drive. The gentleman was not injured.

Meridian Police Department responded to the scene.

The restaurant closed for approximately 20 minutes but is back open for business now.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest for alleged...
Former Mississippi deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
Macunte Joquez Turner arrested for murder in Kemper County
Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
The shoulder patch of a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer is photographed during a ceremony in...
Woman accuses MHP trooper of sexually exploiting her by capturing sex act on video and sharing it with fellow officers

Latest News

Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Severe weather is on the horizon though as we are eyeing our first severe system of the fall...
FIRST ALERT: Storms Monday night into Tuesday could be severe
Today up in Scooba there was a bikeathon where many people came out to raise money for St. Jude.
Bikeathon in Scooba, MS