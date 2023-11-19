Car chase in Meridian leads to a foot pursuit

According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by several police cars.(WTOK - TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A car chase through a residential part of Meridian ended in a foot pursuit on a dead-end street.

MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens told News 11 that an officer with the Meridian Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by several police cars.

The vehicle then wrecked, and two individuals fled from the vehicle on foot. One was taken into custody and transported to the Meridian Police Department.

The vehicle was reported stolen from another county.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in.

