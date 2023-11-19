Documentary features 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery

Romay Davis, 104, was one of the first Black women in the military to go overseas.
Romay Davis, 104, was one of the first Black women in the military to go overseas.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Film lovers and enthusiasts were at Capri Theatre Saturday afternoon for the Montgomery Film Festival screening of “Black Uniform” directed by Robert Darwell.

Darwell said the film tells the stories of 12 Black men and women in the armed services, inspired by his late father and an interview with civil rights attorney Fred Gray in his previous work, “The 90s Club”.

“He (Fred Gray) was telling me about his experience in connection with the draft,” said Darwell, “That gave focus to this veterans film—that would feature and focus on Black men and women who served and their experiences and the discrimination that they encountered in connection with the service.”

Darwell added he hopes people will appreciate the work of veterans on a deeper level and start conversations on how to better serve them.

The film features 104-year-old World War II veteran Romay Davis of Montgomery, who watched the screening.

Davis was one of the first Black women in the U.S. military to go overseas during war.

“If you put me on it again, I’ll enjoy it again,” Davis said.

Davis’s advice to young Black women who want to join the military is to do it, even if they are scared, calling it the best learning experience of her life.

You can watch the film’s trailer here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
21 year old motorcycle rider dies after police chase
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.
Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car chase in Meridian leads to a foot pursuit

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 20, 2023
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
(Source: AP)
Juvenile shot in Louisville Saturday in critical condition
Hello everyone, we are under a Weather Alert Day as we watch for the severe threat of storms...
Weather Alert Day: Severe weather eyes Mississippi and Alabama today
Students from Oak Grove High School volunteered, passing out the turkeys to people as they...
Meridian church, United Healthcare give free turkeys to Oak Grove residents