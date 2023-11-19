Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, one person was killed in a vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Newton County.
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Two vehicles were involved; one vehicle rolled over.
The crash occurred approximately 3:30 p.m.
There is one fatality. One person was transported from the scene of the crash for treatment.
This is a developing story. News 11 will update you as more information becomes available.
