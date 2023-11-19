Good Citizen Clean-up day for Meridian & Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian and Lauderdale County hosted their first good citizen clean-up day of the year.

Starting at 9am, local volunteers and the people at Keep Meridian/ Lauderdale County Beautiful did their due diligence picking up orange trash bags from designated areas around Lauderdale County.

All of this was done for the purpose of making the community a cleaner and more beautiful place.

According to Keep America Beautiful Coordinator, Betty Lou Jones, this won’t a one and done. They plan to schedule more clean-up days like this one, once a month.

“We’re gonna clean up on a regular basis and we’re going to try to get this town looking like it should. We believe in doing beautiful things, and when you do beautiful things you feel beautiful and you’re a pretty person. And we want you to have that feeling.” said Jones.

After clean up day came to a close, keep america beautiful gave volunteers a pizza party and refreshments to celebrate a successful day of tidying up the city.

For information on dates of future clean up days you can find out through the community development department.

