Good Citizen Clean-up day for Meridian & Lauderdale County

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian and Lauderdale County hosted their first good citizen clean-up day of the year.

Starting at 9am, local volunteers and the people at Keep Meridian/ Lauderdale County Beautiful did their due diligence picking up orange trash bags from designated areas around Lauderdale County.

All of this was done for the purpose of making the community a cleaner and more beautiful place.

According to Keep America Beautiful Coordinator, Betty Lou Jones, this won’t a one and done. They plan to schedule more clean-up days like this one, once a month.

“We’re gonna clean up on a regular basis and we’re going to try to get this town looking like it should. We believe in doing beautiful things, and when you do beautiful things you feel beautiful and you’re a pretty person. And we want you to have that feeling.” said Jones.

After clean up day came to a close, keep america beautiful gave volunteers a pizza party and refreshments to celebrate a successful day of tidying up the city.

For information on dates of future clean up days you can find out through the community development department.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest for alleged...
Former Mississippi deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
Macunte Joquez Turner arrested for murder in Kemper County
Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

Latest News

Earrings for sale at the Mistletoe Market
The Mistletoe Market
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged
Captain D's Wreck
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 was temporarily closed due to a fire(Neshoba County...
Neshoba County Fire
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Newton County Crash
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car Chase