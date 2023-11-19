Man in custody after stabbing brother in head with fork, causing brief standoff in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team were on the scene of a standoff after a man stabbed his brother in the head with a fork.

According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, deputies received a call around 10:47 a.m. in the 1900 block of Florence-Byram Road in Rankin County Sunday morning.

Sheriff Bailey told 3 On Your Side that the two brothers were involved in an argument between one another, resulting in one man being stabbed in the head. The brother was taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, 37-year-old James Jones, barricaded himself in the home, sparking a brief standoff. A SWAT team was at the scene as well.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s office told WLBT that after negotiating with the suspect, he was taken into custody. The standoff lasted around four hours.

The victim has since been released from the hospital. Chief Fred Lovett says the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault and could face other charges.

Additional misdemeanor charges could follow as well.

