The Mistletoe Market

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian got into the holiday spirit as they hosted the Mistletoe Market.

The market provided a chance for many small businesses to show off their best products to local customers.

Many vendors came from hours away for the opportunity to sell their items can do a lot for them.

“Buying from a small business really just means the world to them versus like the big box stores, you know, I mean, it means the world to my family and to my business.” said the host of the Mistletoe Market, Emily Alexander.

The Mistletoe Market had a little bit of everything including a special raffle you could enter for just one dollar.

It was open to all ages and a great way to start your holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollie Summers was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest for alleged...
Former Mississippi deputy tax collector charged with embezzlement, fraud
Macunte Joquez Turner arrested for murder in Kemper County
Suspect arrested for murder in Kemper County
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old
Former Mississippi teacher arrested, accused of sending inappropriate photos to 16-year-old

Latest News

Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged
Captain D's Wreck
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 was temporarily closed due to a fire(Neshoba County...
Neshoba County Fire
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Newton County Crash
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car Chase