MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian got into the holiday spirit as they hosted the Mistletoe Market.

The market provided a chance for many small businesses to show off their best products to local customers.

Many vendors came from hours away for the opportunity to sell their items can do a lot for them.

“Buying from a small business really just means the world to them versus like the big box stores, you know, I mean, it means the world to my family and to my business.” said the host of the Mistletoe Market, Emily Alexander.

The Mistletoe Market had a little bit of everything including a special raffle you could enter for just one dollar.

It was open to all ages and a great way to start your holiday season.

