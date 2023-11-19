‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.(Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday morning in her home in New York City, according to Variety.

Shepherd also had roles in “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Tree Lounge,” “Lolita,” “American Cuisine,” “Living Out Loud,” “Requiem for a Dream,” “Harold,” “The Week Of,” and “The Performance.”

She was born on Oct. 31, 1934. She made her acting debut in 1988 in “Mystic Pizza.”

A memorial service for her will be announced early next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car chase in Meridian leads to a foot pursuit
Severe weather is on the horizon though as we are eyeing our first severe system of the fall...
FIRST ALERT: Storms Monday night into Tuesday could be severe
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.
Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
A man was attacked by a bear in Alaska.
72-year-old man attacked by bear along trail, officials say
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden arrives at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del.,...
The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night