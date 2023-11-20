City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2023

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2023
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of BirthCharge
Erianna Scott2005Simple Assault
Steven H. Brewster1962DUI Other
Calvin C. Anderson1999Stalking, malicious mischief, telephone harassment
Marcus A. Johnson1958Possession of controlled substance
Sandra Curry1965Disorderly conduct
Ronald K. Gant1965DUI Other
Rickey J. Rankin1994Domestic violence
Janakia Patrick1994Domestic violence
George A. Gibbs Jr.1977DUI refusal, possession of marijuana
Chynna Gowdy Phillips2000Disorderly conduct
Teasia M. Warren1994Shoplifting, giving false information

