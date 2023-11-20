City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2023
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|Year of Birth
|Charge
|Erianna Scott
|2005
|Simple Assault
|Steven H. Brewster
|1962
|DUI Other
|Calvin C. Anderson
|1999
|Stalking, malicious mischief, telephone harassment
|Marcus A. Johnson
|1958
|Possession of controlled substance
|Sandra Curry
|1965
|Disorderly conduct
|Ronald K. Gant
|1965
|DUI Other
|Rickey J. Rankin
|1994
|Domestic violence
|Janakia Patrick
|1994
|Domestic violence
|George A. Gibbs Jr.
|1977
|DUI refusal, possession of marijuana
|Chynna Gowdy Phillips
|2000
|Disorderly conduct
|Teasia M. Warren
|1994
|Shoplifting, giving false information
