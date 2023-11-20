Jackson State volleyball wins 2023 SWAC Championship

By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State volleyball are conference champions!

The Lady Tigers won the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament, sweeping the Florida A&M Rattlers in straight sets Sunday afternoon in Texas. It is the first time JSU has won the SWAC Tournament since 2021.

Jackson State came into the tournament ranked as the number five team in the conference, and is leaving with their fifth SWAC Championship trophy in the program’s history.

With the win, JSU earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament.

Jackson State’s Alexis Williams claimed the tournament’s MVP award. She registered a double-double with 15 kills, 11 digs, and an ace in the final against FAMU.

Head coach Rose Washington was named the Coach of the Year after the Lady Tigers’ tournament win. The Jackson State alum is in her third decade at the helm of the program.

JSU will learn its destination and first opponent in the NCAA Tournament during the selection show scheduled for November 25.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

