Jose Alvarado back in the lineup for Pelicans Monday vs. Kings

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Pelicans won 127-94. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Backup point guard and fan favorite Jose Alvarado will make his season debut Monday (Nov. 20) night when the Pelicans host the Kings in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m.

The second-line floor general known for being a defensive specialist and bringing energy off the bench has missed time for an ankle injury he suffered before the regular season. Now he’ll attempt to bring relief to a reserve unit that’s slowly starting to return from a plethora of injuries.

Since returning, bench swingman Naji Marshall has averaged 10.8 ppg and 3 rebounds through four games.

Meanwhile, point guard Dyson Daniels has made the most out of his increased playing time. He was the first guard in the rotation off the bench with Alvarado out of the lineup and has since moved into the starting point guard spot with C.J. McCollum out indefinitely with a collapsed lung.

Daniels has averaged 12.6 pts, 6.8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in the last five games.

Forwards Trey Murphy III and Larry Nance Jr. remain out while Matt Ryan is listed as “questionable” for Monday’s game vs. the Kings.

The Pelicans are 6-7 overall and are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

