Juvenile shot in Louisville Saturday in critical condition

Suspect has been arrested
(Source: AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Louisville Police Department Chief Sean Holdiness, a juvenile was shot Saturday around 9:00 pm at the intersection of Main and North Height in Louisville.

The male juvenile was immediately located by an LPD officer, and EMS was dispatched to the scene.  He was then airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson, where he remains in critical condition.

At approximately 6:30 AM Monday morning, a search warrant was executed by officers from Winston County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Police Department on Mississippi Highway 14 East, where the alleged suspect, Diovion Crosby, and the weapon used were found.

Crosby was arrested without incident and is scheduled for an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday at 2:00 PM in Louisville Municipal Court.

Louisville PD is asking if anyone has any additional information, please contact them at 662-773-3511

This is an ongoing investigation.

