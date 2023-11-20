Life on the Line: Sheriff Billie Sollie

By Anna Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Sheriff Billie Sollie puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.

Sollie is currently the sheriff of Lauderdale County and is retiring after 27 years of dedicated service.

His hobbies include going to concerts, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Thank you, Sheriff Sollie, for your service in keeping the community safe.

