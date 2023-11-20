Loves Kitchen will host Thanksgiving Meal

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Thanksgiving holiday is quickly approaching, and one local nonprofit is preparing a Thanksgiving meal for whoever may need it.

Loves Kitchen is preparing a delicious traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone in the community who needs a meal can come out and enjoy. For community members who are in a rush or do not want to dine inside, they also offer a convenient to-go window where you can easily pick up your meal. However, they always need donations and are asking for a few specific items.

“What we are asking for this year is something a little different. I have everything that I need to make chicken spaghetti except for Velveeta. It’s the same thing with macaroni and cheese, so if people could donate some cheese,” said Fannie Johnson, executive Director of Loves Kitchen. “We always need sweet peas, baked beans, and instant potatoes. That’s something we use every week. The only canned goods we probably have a lot of is corn and green beans, we get a lot of that. The other things, like I said like the baked beans and the sweet peas, people don’t think about those kinds of things.”

Lunch is served daily at 11:00am and volunteers are always welcome to help serve.

