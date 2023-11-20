Selma man dies in weekend crash

Roosevelt Sigler, 69, was fatally injured when the 1997 Jeep Cherokee he was driving was struck...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle wreck Saturday night on Highway 80 in Dallas County claimed the life of a Selma man.

Roosevelt Sigler, 69, was fatally injured when the 1997 Jeep Cherokee he was driving was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Joe N. Smith III, 37, of Demopolis.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sigler was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Smith and his passenger, Valerie Smith, 42, also of Demopolis, were also not using seat belts at the time of the crash. Both were transported to Vaughn Regional Medical Center in Selma for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

