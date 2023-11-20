Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during a ceremony. (Source: City of Hopkinsville/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) – A shelter dog has officially joined a police department in Kentucky after he was sworn in during a ceremony earlier this month.

The City of Hopkinsville said Bolo, a pit bull mix, stole the hearts of police officers during a visit to the Christian County Animal Shelter.

On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department and sworn in by the town’s mayor during a city council meeting.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to...
Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”(City of Hopkinsville)

Bolo is the police department’s first “paw-trol officer,” the city said in a Facebook post.

“We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force,” the post said.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads:

“I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many...
In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.(Hopkinsville Police Department)

Hopkinsville police said during the ceremony, they also swore in three dispatchers and one officer.

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
21 year old motorcycle rider dies after police chase
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.
Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car chase in Meridian leads to a foot pursuit

Latest News

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
Robyn Roberts, of Las Vegas, is a great-grandmother who earned her degree online out on the...
Grandmother of 33 earns cross-country degree, plans to continue education
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
LIVE: Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys