MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All throughout the Merrehope house, a decretive display of Christmas trees took over every room.

November 19th was the first day of Merrehope’s trees of Christmas.

Different organizations were invited to represent themselves in each of the house’s 20 rooms in the form of a unique Christmas tree.

“We have people from all over that have helped us with the trees this year we have at least 6 different counties in Mississippi. We also have people from Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi that helped us this year. Our theme this year is all through the house, so of course that goes with twas the night before Christmas that’s part of the poem. So you will see a lot of that represented with these trees.” said B.J. Hatten, co chair for the Trees of Christmas.

This is the 55th year Merrehoppe has held the fundraiser.

This is Merrehope’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all earnings from the event will go toward supporting Merrehope and the everyday running of the house.

Trees of Christmas at Merrehope will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday through Saturday, and from 1pm to 4pm on Sundays all the way through the end of the year.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for military or seniors, and $5 for students.

Private events are available by appointment but Merrehope will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

