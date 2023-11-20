Union Police act on year-long investigation of human, drug trafficking

UNION Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Police Department announced Monday that it has been involved in a year-long investigation that started with a brave woman reporting an assault and an investigation found a ‘pervasive network’ of both human and drug trafficking in and around Union.

UPD said search warrants were served last week that led to three more arrests for kidnapping, human trafficking, child endangerment and illegal drugs. Police said evidence is being examined and the initial arrests may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Union Police thanked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol for their assistance.

If you have information related to this or any other cases of human trafficking or drug trafficking, call Union Police at 601-774-9211, or connect through Facebook.

