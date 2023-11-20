WATCH: Puppy rescued after falling into sewer pipe

It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be pulled out safely. (KSAT, SAWS, CNN)
By KSAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A puppy is back above ground after getting trapped in a Texas sewer line for about eight hours.

The San Antonio Water System crew members who rescued the puppy named her Pipa, or pipe in Spanish. She and her brothers and sisters were playing outside their home Wednesday when they found themselves in a bit of trouble.

Pipa and two other puppies fell into a sewer lateral, or cleanout valve, near their front yard. Firefighters were able to pull two of them out of the pipe but couldn’t reach Pipa, so they called SAWS for help.

The rescue mission, which was caught on video, took several hours starting between 3 and 4 p.m. and continuing until after midnight.

Crews say the rescue took so long because Pipa had to be gently nudged with camera equipment 10 feet at a time for 200 feet until she could be pulled out of the sewer safely through a manhole.

San Antonio Animal Care Services was on site as Pipe was rescued, so they could assess her. She was taken to a local veterinarian to be checked out before she could be returned to her owners.

SAWS officials say an incident like this is rare but urge residents to make sure any cleanout sewer valves at their homes are properly covered to prevent another adventure like Pipa’s.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Hwy 492 near Conehatta Prospect Road.
Fatality in Newton County wreck Saturday afternoon
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
21 year old motorcycle rider dies after police chase
Highway 482 between Road 759 and Road 632 will be temporarily closed due to a fire
UPDATE: 30 acres burned by grass fire in Neshoba County
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.
Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car
According to an eye witness, a vehicle turned on a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed by...
Car chase in Meridian leads to a foot pursuit

Latest News

It took about eight hours for crews to usher the puppy through the pipe until she could be...
WATCH: Water crews rescue puppy from sewer line
Students from Oak Grove High School volunteered, passing out the turkeys to people as they...
Meridian church, United Healthcare give free turkeys to Oak Grove residents
Gerald Adams, 80, is charged with murder in the shooting death of his 79-year-old wife, Donna...
80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say
Roosevelt Sigler, 69, was fatally injured when the 1997 Jeep Cherokee he was driving was struck...
Selma man dies in weekend crash