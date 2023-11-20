WLHS students find unique way to give to LOVE’s Kitchen

West Honor Society donates to LOVE's Kitchen
West Honor Society donates to LOVE's Kitchen(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A fundraising effort at an area high school has benefited a local non-profit as we enter the Thanksgiving holiday week.

As part of the fundraising initiative, the West Lauderdale High School Honor Society has raised over $2,100 for LOVE’s Kitchen.

The students raised the money by selling paper feathers that were tediously taped onto two pieces of artwork that featured turkeys. Each feather represents one dollar.

“The National Honor Society’s four pillars are character, scholarship, leadership and service,” said Shauna Waters, advisor for the Honor Society at West Lauderdale. “Serving our community is incredibly important to us from that perspective as well. They are incredibly worthy, and they do wonderful things with every dollar you give them so thank you for contributing to this.”

The student’s artwork will hang on display at Love’s kitchen throughout the rest of this week.

