City of Meridian Arrest Report November 21, 2023

Arrests

Name Year of Birth Charge Johnny Kincaid 1982 Disorderly conduct Chynna S. Phillips 2000 Willful trespassing Camirya N. Chaney 2004 Simple assault

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:06 AM on November 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:43 PM on November 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 2:55 PM on November 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

