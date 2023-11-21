City of Meridian Arrest Report November 21, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|Year of Birth
|Charge
|Johnny Kincaid
|1982
|Disorderly conduct
|Chynna S. Phillips
|2000
|Willful trespassing
|Camirya N. Chaney
|2004
|Simple assault
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:06 AM on November 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:43 PM on November 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 2:55 PM on November 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
