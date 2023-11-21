Clear and cool weather ahead of us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you could get some sleep as those storms continued to pass through our area throughout the night.

Some of the storms that we saw last night dropped multiple tornadoes across much of Mississippi as well as brought large hail and damaging winds to multiple areas. We also saw almost 1-3 inches of rain across much of east Mississippi and western Alabama as some heavy showers and thunderstorms sat across the area for quite some time.

Storms will continue to push east, and we will start to clear up so there is a slight chance for a stray shower at the start of our day, but after the lunch hours, we will be sitting fairly nice.

We will clear out into Thanksgiving as conditions look to stay nice and cool with high temperatures being in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas that we are currently watching for Tropical Development as the area in the central Caribbean Sea has a low chance of developing into anything before it makes its way to Central America. There is also another area that has a medium chance of development over the next 7 days in the central Atlantic but it is going to be heading in the opposite direction of the United States so there is no concern for either of these two storms.

The next named storm will be Vince.

