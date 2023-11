MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Marion Mayor Larry Gill, the bridge on Dale Drive is now back open.

The project was given 90 working days to complete, but on day 60, the bridge is back in use.

The bridge replacement project began in August of 2023.

News 11 will have more information in Tuesday night’s evening newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.