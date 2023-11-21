First Meridian/Lauderdale County Good Citizen Clean-up Day for 2024 scheduled

Submitted by City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The first Meridian/Lauderdale County Good Citizens Cleanup Day for 2024 will be Saturday, Mar. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Assigned locations will be available and volunteers will also be able to choose their own cleanup areas.

“Our experience is that organizing a team is the most effective way to pull this off,” said Craig Wilkes of the City’s Community Development Department and an event organizer. “Organizers will have plenty of time to share with friends, businesses, churches and social organizations to gather volunteers and choose a location.”

The City of Meridian will provide materials as well as pick up the collected litter.

A joint effort of the Keep Meridian/Lauderdale County Beautiful (an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful), the recent cleanup day kickoff exceeded organizers’ expectations.

“Even though our kickoff was last-minute, we pulled it off beautifully,” Wilkes said.

One hundred volunteers worked in more than 10 locations across the city’s five wards. Site locations were:

• Royal Road at State Boulevard (Ward 3)

• Highland Baptist Church, 3400 27th St. (Ward 3)

• B Street down to Third Avenue (Ward 5)

• Walmart South (Ward 5)

• Fifteenth Street and 25th Avenue (Ward 5)

• Merrehope, 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Ward 4)

• 2906 36th St. to North Hills Street (Ward 1)

• 3825 35th Ave. to North Hills Street (Ward 1)

• 701 26th Ave. up Seventh Street to Rose Hill Cemetery/Exterior cemetery grounds (Ward 4)

• Location of volunteers’ choice.

According to Wilkes, up to 75 bags or 1.5 tons of litter was collected, as well as 20 tires and assorted household furniture.

Groups, businesses, churches and social organizations interested in a cleanup day before March 2024 may participate in a Pop-Up Litter Pickup Day on a date and time of their choosing.

“We can help organize the event,” Wilkes said. “This works well for business employees who put in volunteer hours, but those hours need to be during workweek hours.”

For more information about the Meridian/Lauderdale County Good Citizen Clean-up Day for 2024 or Pop-Up Litter Pickup Day, contact Craig Wilkes at 601-485-1998.