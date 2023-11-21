Kemper Co. Deputy charged in alleged prison contraband scheme

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Tuesday that a deputy has been charged with conspiracy to commit the crime of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

The alleged crime was discovered Sept. 30 but law enforcement officers are entitled to a probable cause hearing for accusations of wrongdoing while on duty. At a Monday hearing, a circuit judge found probable cause for Gregory Dewayne Campbell to be arrested. Moore said Campbell was given the opportunity to surrender and his bond was set at $20,000.

Moore said in a news release that Campbell was stopped Sept. 30 and a cardboard box inside his patrol car had soap, shampoo, food items, over 10 pounds of Halloween candy, coffee and coffee creamer container with a cell phone, 59.14 grams of methamphetamine, 123.5 grams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (synthetic cannabinoids), 236 grams of pieces of stock paper with residue on it and 128 grams of Spice inside it.

The charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol), which is a Schedule 1 drug, will be presented at the next Kemper County Grand Jury.

Moore said the investigation is ongoing. Others have already been charged. Jamie Govan was previously arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking in a controlled substance but is out on bond and faces another warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Cedrick Hampton was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking in a controlled substance. Frankie Stewart was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Stewart and Hampton are currently in jail.

Sheriff Moore said any other charges found will be presented at the next grand jury in March 2024.

