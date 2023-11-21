Lauderdale County Baptist Association honors retiree, Mrs. Datha Ray

Lauderdale County Baptist Association honors retiree, Mrs. Datha Ray.
Lauderdale County Baptist Association honors retiree, Mrs. Datha Ray.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause for celebration at the Lauderdale County Baptist Association on Monday.

The association held a retirement reception for Mrs. Datha Ray, the Director of the LBA Crisis Center.

Family members, community members, and co-workers gathered to honor and celebrate Mrs. Ray for her 38 years of service.

Luberth Ruffin, a Meridian resident, shares with News 11 that Mrs. Ray has always been a great source of strength and encouragement for her.

“When I first came here, I couldn’t walk and I said I couldn’t walk. It was painful for me to walk and when I met this lady here, she encouraged me to do things for myself. And now you can see I’m walking, but she encouraged me. With that spirit she has and she knew how to treat people. She didn’t care where you were and where you were going,” said Luberth Ruffin, a Meridian resident.

Jamie Smith, the former ministry assistant at the center, reflects on the positive impact Mrs. Ray has made on the community.

“Well, I think the one thing that nobody will forget about her is how she could talk to anybody, and she could. She could just understand what people were going through. She understood their needs and she could sit down and calm people and give them good advice. And that was her gift. That was her gift from God,” said Smith.

At the association, Mrs. Datha Ray helped families get the food they needed by donating food, preparing food bags, and encouraging those in need.

She was presented with a plaque of service at the reception.

The center said Mrs. Ray will truly be missed by everyone.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
21 year old motorcycle rider dies after police chase
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 492 in Newton County.
MHP releases names in deadly Newton Co. wreck
Employees cleaning up after the building was backed into and damaged.
Captain D’s damaged after being hit by a car
According to an eye witness, a driver turned onto a dead-end portion of 28th Street, followed...
Update on weekend car chase, foot pursuit in Meridian

Latest News

Have ways of getting severe alerts tonight
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe threat through the night
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 20, 2023
Resurfacing of North Hills Street, from 35th Avenue to Highway 493/Poplar Springs Drive, is set...
Resurfacing of N. Hills Street business district to begin Nov. 27
Gas Line hit in Meridian
Gas line hit in Meridian