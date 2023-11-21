Local Thanksgiving traditions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thanksgiving is just three days away, and many people are out getting their shopping done for the big holiday.

Year in and year out, Americans spend time with family eating a large meal and celebrating being together.

News 11 wanted to hear from you all in the community about how your household celebrates Thanksgiving.

“With lots of food, love, family. That’s about it. You know, just great time, great people,” said Rose Duff.

“Every year, Thanksgiving Eve, we go to my mother’s, and we prep our food for the next day, and I like enjoy cooking with her and I and my twin sister and family,” said Yolanda Smith.

“Well, I enjoy spending time with family and getting to eat. Get some good old food, for sure. Uh, watching the football games, everything like that, just a family kind of deal, you know,” said Dalton Woods.

“Well, we normally just, you know, eat a big dinner on Thursday, then we all go hunt. Because you know. Typical Thanksgiving activities in Mississippi,” said Harrison Cummings.

“I get super excited about coming home to see my grandmother because we like to go shopping. You know, today you caught me off guard because we’re shopping. But yeah I love to shop with my grandma. And then I love to cook because I think I’m a chef. I know during the holidays is so hard for some people because they don’t have like loved ones here. They would like to be here. So I just want to say, like sending my love to you, doing some of the toughest times for some of y’all. But I say hold on to the people that you have here and enjoy the moment and happy Thanksgiving,” said Brownishia Clark.

