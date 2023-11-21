LOVE’s Kitchen needing volunteers after Thanksgiving

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fannie Johnson , Executive Director of LOVE’s Kitchen, told News 11 that an outpouring from the community Monday night has the agency in very good shape to meet needs for Thanksgiving, both with food and volunteers.

But after Thanksgiving, the non-profit will need volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer with LOVE’s Kitchen or help in other ways, contact the agency at 601-693-1409.

