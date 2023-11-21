Neshoba County Sheriff looking for individual for felony embezzlement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -According to a Facebook post made by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Mecridric Calloway.

Calloway is wanted for two felony counts of Embezzlement in Leake County.

Calloway is a 56-year-old black male who is known to reside at 12670 Road 832, Philadelphia, MS 39350.

If you have information on the location of Calloway, please call East Mississippi Crimestoppers toll free at 1-855-485-8477(TIPS) to be rewarded for any information leading to the arrest of Calloway.

