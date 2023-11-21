November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 492 in Newton County.
MHP releases names in deadly Newton Co. wreck
(Source: AP)
Juvenile shot in Louisville Saturday in critical condition
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Gas Line hit in Meridian
Gas line hit in Meridian

Latest News

William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
Sean Grimsley, attorney for the petitioners, delivers closing arguments in a hearing for a...
Both sides appeal ruling that Trump can stay on Colorado ballot despite insurrection finding
Calloway is wanted for two felony counts of Embezzlement in Leake County
Neshoba County Sheriff looking for individual for felony embezzlement
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas