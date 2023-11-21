Temple Theatre set to Celebrate a Century

James Taylor tribute show
James Taylor tribute show(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The historic Temple Theatre in Meridian will celebrate a landmark on Wednesday.

The public is invited to a press conference and birthday party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of the facility.

The Temple Theatre is Mississippi’s largest cinema and announcements are planned for a foundation for its financial future as well as a 100-year anniversary concert early next year.

“It is the only theatre in the state that has never closed,” said Roger Smith, General Manger of the Temple. “It’s always been open. There is no other theatre, no hall or anything that was a movie palace. To be called a movie palace you have to have over a thousand seats. There is no other place like it. It’s a real special building to be in a city this size and we need to support it and give it the honor it deserves.”

The festivities Wednesday get underway at 1:00 at the Temple with anyone invited.

