Power being restored after storms pushed across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people were left without power as storms pushed across Mississippi Monday afternoon.

Entergy Mississippi reported nearly 4,400 customers were without electricity as a result of the severe weather.

That number has now gone done exponentially, with few scattered outages across central Mississippi.

More than half of those reported outages were in Copiah County.

Multiple tornadoes touched down on Monday, including near the Copiah and Lincoln County line, near Highway 16 in Madison County, and in Leake County.

