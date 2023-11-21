Neshoba County Sheriff: Felony embezzlement suspect in custody

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Update: Sheriff Eric Clark said Mecridric Calloway is in custody. He was arrested by deputies at his home in the Stallo community.

Calloway was wanted for two felony counts of embezzlement in Leake County. He was taken there to face those charges.

__________

Earlier:

According to a Facebook post made by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Mecridric Calloway, 56, is being sought by law enforcement.

Calloway is wanted for two felony counts of embezzlement in Leake County, and has an active warrant in Neshoba County.

Calloway is a 56-year-old black male who is known to reside at 12670 Road 832, Philadelphia, MS 39350.

If you have information on the location of Calloway, please call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477(TIPS) to be rewarded for any information leading to his arrest.

