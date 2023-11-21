WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe threat through the night

Have ways of getting severe alerts tonight
Have ways of getting severe alerts tonight
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a potent storm system that’s rolling across our region this evening. It’s an area of low pressure that’s attached to a cold front, plus there’s some strong upper-level support that’s helping to promote the potential for tornadoes. So, it’s important to stay weather aware through the night because storms could produce damaging wind, hail, and even some strong tornadoes. Know where your safe place is... and if there’s a warning... Get to that safe place quickly!

The best timing for severe storms will be now through 2AM Tuesday. Once the cold front crosses early Tuesday, the severe risk ends, but showers may linger through Tuesday morning. The good thing about this system is that it’ll bring much needed rainfall. Around an inch of rainfall is possible (locally more).

