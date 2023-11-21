Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.
By WKYT News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of stealing and going on a joyride with an ambulance that she stole from a hospital, WKYT reports.

Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

Camarian Dickey says she and her friends were nearly hit by Hays.

“We felt a rush of air, really loud, like a car going by. We turned around, and there was an EMT swerving into the bike lane,” Dickey said.

She says the ambulance was “out of control.”

“And that gurney was about to roll out of the back,” Rowyn Moore said.

The friends say they feel lucky because it was a “close call.”

Police say on Sunday, 43-year-old Jericha Hays stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East on North Eagle Creek Drive.

The ambulance had just been sent on a patient transfer when it was stolen.

Director Sherwin Corder says the crew was walking out of the hospital when they were distracted by a woman asking questions when Hays allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.

“It took a crew that we desperately need out of circulation. Also, an ambulance which is still drivable, but it had to be taken down and inspected,” Corder said.

Police say Hays ignored a number of traffic laws, drove the wrong way down a one-way street and almost hit people from downtown Lexington to the Walmart where she was arrested.

Hays is now charged with a half dozen offenses, including theft and wanton endangerment.

Police say she manifested “extreme indifference to human life.”

“She didn’t even honk. The only honk we heard was from a lady who was turning, and she stopped to ask us if we were OK,” Dickey said.

Corder says the ambulance was checked and should be back in service by Tuesday. He also says they are going to ensure all ambulances have anti-theft devices from now on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 492 in Newton County.
MHP releases names in deadly Newton Co. wreck
(Source: AP)
Juvenile shot in Louisville Saturday in critical condition
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
Hello everyone, we are under a Weather Alert Day as we watch for the severe threat of storms...
Weather Alert Day: Severe weather eyes Mississippi and Alabama today

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Travis Kelce says a ‘cupid’ helped bring him and Taylor Swift together
FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney...
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year