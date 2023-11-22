Beware buying worthless gift cards this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number one gift this holiday season will not be Barbie Dolls, it will be gift cards. But before you snap them up the next couple of weeks for aunts, cousins, and everyone else on your list, we have a caution so they are not disappointed.

Eileen Pike loves to support local shops and small businesses. But, she was burned after buying her aunt $75 in gift cards to a movie theater that shut down during the pandemic and never reopened.

“There was no way to get my money back for my aunt to get the gift we had bought her,” she said.

That’s a concern with more and more stores and restaurants closing due to slowing consumer spending.

The savings site RetailMeNot.com warns shoppers to be careful buying gift cards to struggling retailers.

Stores that closed in 2023 leaving many customers in the lurch include:

Bed Bath and Beyond

Buy Buy Baby

Christmas Tree Shops

Tuesday Morning

Make sure your retailer is not struggling when you buy those gift cards.

But there is another reason almost one third of holiday gift cards are never redeemed.

Yahoo Finance says reasons include:

The store is too far away

Inactivity fees have ruined their value

The recipient loses the card

They forget they even have the card

If a business you have a gift card to goes under, try calling similar businesses nearby. They may honor them, to get you as a new customer.

That way you don’t waste your money.

________________________________

Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money, go to https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.dontwasteyourmoney.com&c=E,1,0qQqdvSZh_61rlqf1cp7k1v_3viylhUvcBwjzKHxC2l_FZWPEO-UJjjmho8409ApaBJZ4Erq6QyVT5h7fZagcyhvT3EcTnwUtw1SBtV9_sgNYQ4PqSQ,&typo=1

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.