City of Meridian Arrest Report November 22, 2023(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of BirthCharge
Christy Gomillion1978Malicious mischief, willful trespassing
Phillip N. Gomillion1987Malicious mischief, willful trespassing
Jacob N. Chancelor1998Domestic violence x3, petit larceny, possession of marijuana
Christopher B. Graham1979Trespassing, disturbance of a business
Kamondre D. Franklin1992False pretense

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 6:00 PM on November 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated a gun was displayed and cash demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:05 PM on November 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated a gun was displayed and cash demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

