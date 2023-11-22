City of Meridian Arrest Report November 22, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|Year of Birth
|Charge
|Christy Gomillion
|1978
|Malicious mischief, willful trespassing
|Phillip N. Gomillion
|1987
|Malicious mischief, willful trespassing
|Jacob N. Chancelor
|1998
|Domestic violence x3, petit larceny, possession of marijuana
|Christopher B. Graham
|1979
|Trespassing, disturbance of a business
|Kamondre D. Franklin
|1992
|False pretense
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:00 PM on November 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated a gun was displayed and cash demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:05 PM on November 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated a gun was displayed and cash demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
