City of Meridian Arrest Report November 22, 2023

Arrests

Name Year of Birth Charge Christy Gomillion 1978 Malicious mischief, willful trespassing Phillip N. Gomillion 1987 Malicious mischief, willful trespassing Jacob N. Chancelor 1998 Domestic violence x3, petit larceny, possession of marijuana Christopher B. Graham 1979 Trespassing, disturbance of a business Kamondre D. Franklin 1992 False pretense

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 6:00 PM on November 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated a gun was displayed and cash demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:05 PM on November 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated a gun was displayed and cash demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

