Cool and windy for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! Not only are we halfway through the week, but one day closer to Thanksgiving. We started off the morning much cooler and windier. That will be the case all day long as temperatures remain pretty chilly with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. overnight lows are in the upper 30s.

Winds are also very gusty through the day ranging between 15-30mph wind gust. Wind speeds are up to and slightly over 10mph until later this evening. Secure your outdoor furniture and bring in trash cans. Luckily for us a mix of sun and clouds return for us to enjoy as we get ready for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving day cloudy conditions will be among us, but rain will hold off. A small chance of scattered showers is possible late Thursday night. Highs continue to trend below the average over the next several days and even into the start of December. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

