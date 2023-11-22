Cooler than average temps leading up to Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re now behind a cold front, so expect cooler than average temps as we journey towards Thanksgiving. Wednesday morning starts rather chilly with low-mid 40s. By the afternoon, sunshine should help to warm temps up to around 60 degrees. Nationwide, the weather looks favorable for holiday travel in most areas. However, for the parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the NE, there will be unsettled weather...similar for parts of the NW / Rockies. Make sure to check the forecast before traveling.

Locally, Thanksgiving morning looks cold with mid-upper 30s. So, if you have an early start for the holiday...dress warmly. Thanksgiving afternoon brings below average highs in the upper 50s as clouds dominate the sky. Rain isn’t expected for the holiday, but a weak upper disturbance could bring spotty showers early Friday before sunrise. Black Friday shopping weather looks good (just cool) with 40s to start the day and low 60s by the afternoon.

By the weekend, temps gradually get closer to the average with mid-upper 60s for afternoon highs. Yet, plan for a cold Saturday morning with 30s and chilly low 40s Sunday morning.

Next week, the below average trend continues as we get ready to wrap up November.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, but we’re monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic. It’s currently affiliated with a frontal boundary, but forecast models seem to be in agreement that an area of low pressure could break away from the boundary... and gradually gain tropical characteristics. Regardless of the outcome, it’s not a threat to the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.