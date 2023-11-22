Cooler than average temps leading up to Thanksgiving

This including some cold mornings...
This including some cold mornings...(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re now behind a cold front, so expect cooler than average temps as we journey towards Thanksgiving. Wednesday morning starts rather chilly with low-mid 40s. By the afternoon, sunshine should help to warm temps up to around 60 degrees. Nationwide, the weather looks favorable for holiday travel in most areas. However, for the parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the NE, there will be unsettled weather...similar for parts of the NW / Rockies. Make sure to check the forecast before traveling.

Locally, Thanksgiving morning looks cold with mid-upper 30s. So, if you have an early start for the holiday...dress warmly. Thanksgiving afternoon brings below average highs in the upper 50s as clouds dominate the sky. Rain isn’t expected for the holiday, but a weak upper disturbance could bring spotty showers early Friday before sunrise. Black Friday shopping weather looks good (just cool) with 40s to start the day and low 60s by the afternoon.

By the weekend, temps gradually get closer to the average with mid-upper 60s for afternoon highs. Yet, plan for a cold Saturday morning with 30s and chilly low 40s Sunday morning.

Next week, the below average trend continues as we get ready to wrap up November.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, but we’re monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic. It’s currently affiliated with a frontal boundary, but forecast models seem to be in agreement that an area of low pressure could break away from the boundary... and gradually gain tropical characteristics. Regardless of the outcome, it’s not a threat to the United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 492 in Newton County.
MHP releases names in deadly Newton Co. wreck
(Source: AP)
Juvenile shot in Louisville Saturday in critical condition
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
Gas Line hit in Meridian
Gas line hit in Meridian

Latest News

Storms will continue to push east, and we will start to clear up so there is a slight chance...
Clear and cool weather ahead of us
Cooler weather can also be expected
Severe threat is over, Tuesday brings better weather
Today's Weather - Chase Franks - November 20th, 2023
Today's Weather - Chase Franks - November 20th, 2023
Hello everyone, we are under a Weather Alert Day as we watch for the severe threat of storms...
Weather Alert Day: Severe weather eyes Mississippi and Alabama today