Florida State falls out of the top four in latest CFP rankings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in the 2023 season, the College Football Playoff rankings have a new team in the top four.

Undefeated teams Washington and Florida State swapped places after the Huskies defeated ranked Oregon State this past weekend while the Seminoles hosted UNA in Tallahassee.

College Football Playoff Committee Chair Boo Corrigan praised the Huskies on ESPN’s weekly rankings reveal show.

“It really was about Washington and what Washington did this past weekend,” Corrigan said. “Going up to Reser Stadium, a tough place to play. Their defense has come around, played well the past six quarters giving up a total of 20 points. Again, that’s what we’re looking at. We’re talking different data points, watching games does matter. And as we look at Washington over the course of the season and looked at Florida State in week 12, we decided to put Washington ahead.”

Florida State is preparing to face Florida as part of rivalry week without their starting quarterback.

Jordan Travis was carted off the field in the first quarter of the Seminoles game against North Alabama. He said on Instagram Monday that the injury will end his season and career at Florida State.

Corrigan said the Committee’s decision to put Washington ahead of Florida State was not impacted by the injury to the quarterback.

“As we’re watching the game, Florida State starts off down 13. (Tate) Rodemaker comes into the game and they score 58 consecutive points,” Corrigan said. “They got a lot of dudes on the field. They got a lot of guys that can play. When we’re looking at it, that’s where we are this week. Anything beyond that is going to be projecting.”

Undefeated Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan stay the same in the new rankings.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will face each other in perhaps one of the biggest games in the history of the series.

A win over an underwhelming Chattanooga did not do Alabama any favors as the Crimson Tide remain at No. 8, behind Texas, for another week.

The eighth-ranked Tide are getting ready to travel to Jordan-Hare to take on Auburn before the SEC Championship on Dec. 2.

In all, there are six SEC teams in this week’s edition of the rankings, with Missouri (9), Ole Miss (12), LSU (14), and Tennessee (21) rounding things out for the conference.

Rankings Team Record 1 Georgia 11-0 2 Ohio State 11-0 3 Michigan 11-0 4 Washington 11-0 5 Florida State 11-0 6 Oregon 10-1 7 Texas 10-1 8 Alabama 10-1 9 Missouri 9-2 10 Louisville 10-1 11 Penn State 9-2 12 Ole Miss 9-2 13 Oklahoma 9-2 14 LSU 8-3 15 Arizona 8-3 16 Oregon State 8-3 17 Iowa 9-2 18 Notre Dame 8-3 19 Kansas State 8-3 20 Oklahoma State 8-3 21 Tennessee 7-4 22 NC State 8-3 23 Tulane 10-1 24 Clemson 7-4 25 Liberty 11-0

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter h

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.