Local businesses prepare for holiday shopping season.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday quickly approaching many people are preparing to take advantage of all the sales.

Local businesses have been preparing for the day and are expecting large crowds.

Loeb’s in downtown Meridian said Black Friday has been one of its busiest shopping days of the year.

“We always look forward to Black Friday. It’s a big day for us and it has been traditionally our sale will have plenty of shoes on sale. We’ll have jackets on sale for men and women, kids, even infants and toddlers plus suits, sports coats, casual wear, and all the top brands we have in the store will be on sale. So, there are a few exclusions, but not many,” said Robert Loeb, the owner of Loeb’s.

Loeb’s has been serving the Meridian community since 1887 and thanks the public for its support.

Al’s Garden and Gift said these next few days are its busiest days of the year because of all the holiday deals in the store.

“All our Christmas decorations will be on sale. We’ll have nativities and snow globes, Christmas trees, and garlands that are going to be on sale. We’ll have candles that are going to be on sale and wind chimes. So, we’re pretty much going to have just about everything. Not everything, but just about everything in the store will be on sale at some point, anywhere from 10 to 50% off and we’ve even got some stuff to 75% off,” said Al Davis, owner of Al’s Garden and Gift.

Davis also encourages shoppers to support local businesses by shopping locally.

