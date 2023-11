MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it’s investigating several instances of felony shoplifting at local businesses.

Detective Chanetta Stevens asks for the public’s assistance in identifying the people in surveillance images.

If you have any information, contact the MPD at 769-291-6677.

