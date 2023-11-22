Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’

Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Mississippi have charged a couple with capital murder following the death of their infant son.

Police Chief Alberto Davis identified the couple as Marquis Fountain and Osheuna Reese. They are accused of abusing and killing 3-month-old Adam Fountain.

Medics transported the child to the hospital in Tupelo on November 13 for “extensive injuries,” the police chief said.

The child died on Sunday, November 19, at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police also charged the father with aggravated domestic violence.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calloway was wanted for two felony counts of embezzlement in Leake County, and had an active...
Neshoba County Sheriff: Felony embezzlement suspect in custody
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Tuesday that Deputy Greg Campbell has been charged...
Kemper Co. Deputy charged in alleged prison contraband scheme
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
Power being restored after storms pushed across Mississippi
A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 492 in Newton County.
MHP releases names in deadly Newton Co. wreck

Latest News

Below average temps
Cool and windy for Wednesday
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
UPDATE: New information from officials
Mississippians struggle to find car insurance
Team of the Week: Union Yellowjackets Football