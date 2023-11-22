Mississippians struggle to find car insurance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In 2022, an internet trend of stealing vehicles took over. This led to Hyundai and Kia being stolen in large numbers.

These videos showed how easy it was to hotwire the vehicles.

Insurance companies across the country noticed the rise in car theft and started making it more difficult to insure those types of cars.

“We’re seeing an uptick in Mississippi right now with stolen vehicles in general, specifically to the Hyundai and the Kia models. A lot of insurers, as a result of that, have begun the process of not covering those vehicles, not wanting to ensure the risk. So either they’re taking them off the insurability list of other options, or they’re raising the premium to a point where the individual just simply can’t afford,” said Deputy Director of Consumer Affairs Ryan Blakeney.

With it being difficult to insure those specific brands, the Mississippi Insurance Department suggests shopping local.

“If you’re looking to insure that vehicle, call your local agent, whether it be an independent agent or a local agent who’s with a larger carrier, and let those guys get out and search for you. Each company has different underwriting guidelines, so while one company may not accept the risk, there may be a company that is willing to accept that risk and get you on that product,” said Blakeney.

Car insurance is necessary to drive on any public roadway and the consequences of not having it increase over time.

“Not having insurance on your vehicle puts you and your family at significant financial risk if you want to have an. Accidents. Also, there’s local municipalities that are installing traffic light cameras. They read the tags of those vehicles that are coming through the stop the intersections or stop lights, and they read those tags and determine if you have insurance or if you don’t have insurance. And if you don’t have insurance, they send you a ticket, and each ticket will eventually get larger and larger and eventually can lead to a license suspension,” said Blakeney.

In February of 2023, both car manufacturers released technology upgrades for their vehicles to help prevent cars from being stolen. For a list of the specific models, click here.

