MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead.(Source: FDA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several children in the state have reportedly been impacted after consuming lead-tainted applesauce, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

In a post on Wednesday, the department stated that they have identified five Mississippi families with children having “elevated blood lead levels” who reported consuming the recalled pouches.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in the recalled pouches of applesauce puree.

The applesauce has been linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states.

An article posted by the Associated Press said that one pouch of recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon puree from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance allowed.

MSDH advised parents to throw away any of the recalled items immediately, adding that exposure to high amounts of lead is harmful to children’s health and development

If you think your child may have consumed any of these products, contact the child’s doctor or call MSDH’s Lead Poisoning Prevention program at 601-576-7620.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calloway was wanted for two felony counts of embezzlement in Leake County, and had an active...
Neshoba County Sheriff: Felony embezzlement suspect in custody
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Tuesday that Deputy Greg Campbell has been charged...
Kemper Co. Deputy charged in alleged prison contraband scheme
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
UPDATE: New information from officials
New bridge on Dale Drive
Dale Drive bridge back open in Marion

Latest News

What to know about Medicare open enrollment
What to know about Medicare open enrollment
Mississippi has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
Mississippi records season’s first pediatric flu death
Moonlight and Miracles Gala 2023
Moonlight & Miracles Gala 2023
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill
According to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, there is a shortage of RSV...
State Health Officer confirms shortage of RSV vaccines in Mississippi