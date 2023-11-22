Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of Texas shopping center

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (AP) - A small plane crashed and burned Tuesday on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said.

The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in a parking space next to a nail salon and diner just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano.

The crash caused a parked car to catch fire, but nobody was inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Police confirmed the pilot died at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was taking off or trying to land at the small suburban airport, which has a single runway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 492 in Newton County.
MHP releases names in deadly Newton Co. wreck
(Source: AP)
Juvenile shot in Louisville Saturday in critical condition
12 victims recovered, 1 arrested after human trafficking operation in Jackson
This system is developing off to the west and will be associated with a cold front swinging...
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms look to eye Mississippi and Alabama Monday night
Gas Line hit in Meridian
Gas line hit in Meridian

Latest News

Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce-for-hostages deal announced that would pause Gaza fighting, bring more aid
Mississippians struggle to find car insurance
The cause of the crash is under investigation. (CORBAN GARCIA via CNN)
RAW: Small plane crashes, catches fire in Texas parking lot
Team of the Week: Union Yellowjackets Football